Police: Pedestrian fatally struck by tractor-trailer in Greenwood

Scene of fatal Greenwood crash. (FOX Carolina/ 11/16/17) Scene of fatal Greenwood crash. (FOX Carolina/ 11/16/17)
A pedestrian was killed Thursday when struck by a tractor-trailer truck in Greenwood, said police.

Police said the crash happened around 5:48 p.m. on the 500 block of Florida Avenue near the Wisewood subdivision. The pedestrian died at the scene from his injuries.

The coroner said 53-year-old Jonathan Johnson was in the east bound lane of Florida Ave when the oncoming truck struck fatally struck him.

Greenwood Police Department shared details about the incident on Facebook:

The crash remains under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol, Greenwood County Coroner's Office and Greenwood City Police Department.

