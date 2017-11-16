Police: Pedestrian fatally struck by tractor-trailer in Greenwood

A pedestrian was killed Thursday when struck by a tractor-trailer truck in Greenwood, said police.

Police said the crash happened around 5:48 p.m. on the 500 block of Florida Avenue near the Wisewood subdivision. The pedestrian died at the scene from his injuries.

The coroner said 53-year-old Jonathan Johnson was in the east bound lane of Florida Ave when the oncoming truck struck fatally struck him.

Greenwood Police Department shared details about the incident on Facebook:

The crash remains under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol, Greenwood County Coroner's Office and Greenwood City Police Department.

MORE NEWS: Upstate Vietnam vet makes good on final promise to fellow Marine, stands guard at casket

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.