Coach Dawn Staley says team will skip out on Collegiate National - FOX Carolina 21

Coach Dawn Staley says team will skip out on Collegiate National Champions Day at White House

Posted: Updated:
Dawn Staley. (Source: AP Images) Dawn Staley. (Source: AP Images)
COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dawn Staley, Head Coach of University of South Carolina's Women's Basketball team says the team will sit out of a White House visit scheduled for Friday.

The Friday event is in celebration of Collegiate National Champions Day.

Staley released a statement on Thursday on the team's decision not to attend:

“We did hear from the White House about attending tomorrow’s event, but we will not be able to attend. As I’ve been saying since our practices for this season started, all of our focus is on the season ahead. The only invitation we are thinking about is to the 2018 NCAA Tournament."

MORE NEWS: Police seek man who robbed, held cleaners at gunpoint outside Spartanburg dermatology clininc 

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.