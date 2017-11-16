Coach Dawn Staley says team will skip out on Collegiate National Champions Day at White House

Dawn Staley, Head Coach of University of South Carolina's Women's Basketball team says the team will sit out of a White House visit scheduled for Friday.

The Friday event is in celebration of Collegiate National Champions Day.

Staley released a statement on Thursday on the team's decision not to attend:

“We did hear from the White House about attending tomorrow’s event, but we will not be able to attend. As I’ve been saying since our practices for this season started, all of our focus is on the season ahead. The only invitation we are thinking about is to the 2018 NCAA Tournament."

