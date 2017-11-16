WNC veteran asks for community support while undergoing cancer treatment

A Henderson County mother and son are reaching out to their community on behalf of a man who served his country, and is now in need of support himself.

Sgt. Daniel Hendrix, an Army veteran, served in Afghanistan.

When he returned, he attended school at the University of North Carolina-Asheville, and returned to civilian life with his fiancé Linnsey and support dog Lexi.

But in June of 2016, he learned he would need to fight a different battle. He was diagnosed with malignant tumors in his sinus cavity.

His mother, Patricia Plemmons, tells us the tumors were the size of “large plums.”

Since his diagnosis, Hendrix has undergone three surgeries to try and remove the tumors.

However, he says doctors are now recommending proton radiation, a specialized treatment to combat tumor growth, without damaging healthy cells, and more specifically, without damaging his eyesight.

At this point, Hendrix says the treatment is not covered by insurance.

Hendrix says the closest facility for treatment is in Knoxville, TN, and to stay and receive the treatment necessary, he says the cost is approximately $1100 per day. His recommended treatment would last seven weeks, and doctors are urging that timeline to begin as soon as possible.

Plemmons says her son is everything to her, and while she has received support from friends and family, she wanted to share the message of her son’s service and bravery far beyond Western North Carolina.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help in Sgt. Hendrix recovery.

You can donate HERE.

