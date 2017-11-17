Lighted star returns to top of Roper Mountain

The iconic star will be returned to the top of Roper Mountain on Friday, according to officials with Roper Mountain Holiday Lights.

The 97.5 foot-tall Buck Mickel star was recently taken down to be repainted and rewired.

Officials said the star had sustained wear-and-tear from lighting strikes, UV rays and bad weather for years.

On November 12, Roper Mountain Holiday Lights posted on Facebook that the repair work had been completed at Lockheed Aerospace with the help of more than 100 volunteers.

The repairs involved cleaning the metal structure, resurfacing it, and replacing the more than 2,500 light bulbs that makeup the giant star.

Officials said a crane will arrive Friday to hoist the large star structure back into place on the top of Roper Mountain.

This year will be the 26th and final year of the Roper Mountain Holiday Lights show, according to its website.

Roper Mountain Holiday Lights will open Thanksgiving Night and continue through December 30.

