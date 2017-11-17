Greenville's outdoor ice skating rink opens Friday, Spartanburg's delayed until Saturday

Skating on the Square prepares to open for the 2017 season (FOX Carolina/ 11/17/2017)

Outdoor ice skating rinks are returning in two Upstate cities.

Greenville’s Ice on Main opens for the season on Friday and Spartanburg’s Skating on the Square will open Saturday. Both ice rinks will be open daily through Jan. 15, 2017 and cost $10 per person.

Ice on Main

Ice on Main is located on South Main Street in downtown Greenville next to the Courtyard Marriott and City Hall on the Village Green.

City officials said the ice rink will open on Friday, November 17 at 4 p.m. following an opening ceremony at 3:30 p.m. The opening ceremony will feature entertainment, announcements about the season and the ceremonial first skate.

Click here to see Ice on Main’s operating hours.

Skating on the Square

Skating on the Square is located in Morgan Square in downtown Spartanburg, near the intersection of Main and Church streets.

The rink was initially scheduled to open on Friday but officials said the opening would be delayed until Saturday at 11 a.m.

Click here to see Skating on the Square’s operating hours.

MORE NEWS: Roper Mountain's Star to be reinstalled Friday

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.