Greenwood faces Dorman as high school football playoffs continue

Playoffs continue as Upstate high school football teams head into Week 13.

Friday will mark the final episode of Friday Night Blitz but FOX Carolina’s sports team will continue to cover advancing teams throughout the remaining playoff and championship games.

Friday Night Blitz will air at 10:30 p.m.

Greenwood at Dorman will be featured as the Game of the Week when the 5A schools do battle.

FOX Carolina will also have highlights and scores from the following games:

Gaffney at Hillcrest (5A)

Greenville at Greer (4A)

Eastside at South Pointe (4A)

Palmetto at Chapman (3A)

Emerald at Fairfield-Central (3A)

Cheraw at Abbeville (2A)

Be sure to visit the Friday Night Blitz page for photo galleries, videos, scores and more after kickoff.

MORE NEWS: Outdoor ice skating returns to Greenville, Spartanburg for holiday season

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.