Check your tickets: $200K lottery ticket sold in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Education Lottery said a Palmetto Cash 5 player in Greenville won $200,000 in Thursday night’s drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at the Eagles on Pelham Road. The ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize and the buyer spent an extra $1 to boost the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a two was drawn.

Check your tickets! The winning numbers are 12, 17, 27, 29, and 31, with a Power-Up of 2.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. 

More than 4,900 Palmetto Cash 5 players won prizes from $1 up to $200,000 in Thursday night’s drawing. 

