Deputies investigating after body found in Henderson County

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after deputies said a body was found on land off Old Sunset Hill Road Thursday.

Deputies said the body was discovered just after 3 p.m.

The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Frankie Eugene Herrell III of Hendersonville.

“There were no signs of trauma or foul play, and investigators are awaiting the medical examiner’s report to determine the official cause of death,” said Allison Nock, Community Relations Media Specialist with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.

No other details were immediately available.

