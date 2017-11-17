1955 Chevy Bel Air worth $65K stolen from Oconee County - FOX Carolina 21

1955 Chevy Bel Air worth $65K stolen from Oconee County

Stolen 1955 Chevy Bel Air (Source: OCSO) Stolen 1955 Chevy Bel Air (Source: OCSO)
WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Crime Stoppers of Oconee County has asked for the public’s help in tracking down a stolen car and said tipsters may be eligible for a reward, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

The 1955 Chevy Bel Air was stolen from a residence on Woodfern Drive in the Westminster area. The victim last saw the car around 7:30 p.m. on November 3 and then noticed it had been stolen the following morning.

The Bel Air is champagne colored and is worth around $65,000.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or any suspects in the case are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. 

