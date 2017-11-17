Lawmaker: Decade of South Carolina bills missing required stamp

A South Carolina lawmaker says a decade's worth of laws are missing an important seal. (Source: Rep. Josh Putnam)

A state legislator says it's possible a decade's worth of South Carolina's laws haven't technically been in effect.

Rep. Joshua Putnam told The Associated Press on Thursday that he has been told the Great Seal of the State of South Carolina hasn't been applied to about 10 years' worth of laws passed by the General Assembly.

That seal is required by the state constitution for all laws before they are considered in effect. Putnam says he doesn't think lawmakers would have to re-debate all those bills but that such a mistake would go beyond sloppy record-keeping.

Secretary of State Mark Hammond's office didn't immediately return a message seeking comment. Putnam is challenging Hammond in next year's GOP primary and said he has submitted an open-records request for more information.

