Rev. Jesse Jackson announces Parkinson's disease diagnosis - FOX Carolina 21

Rev. Jesse Jackson announces Parkinson's disease diagnosis

Posted: Updated:
Rev. Jesse Jackson (file/FOX Carolina) Rev. Jesse Jackson (file/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

On Friday, activist and reverend Jesse Jackson made a grave announcement on social media.

Jackson posted a statement to Twitter that he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, which his father also had.

"Recognition of the effects of this disease on me has been painful, and I have been slow to grasp the gravity of it," he said. "For me, a Parkinson's diagnosis is not a stop sign but rather a signal that I must make lifestyle changes and dedicate myself to physical therapy in hopes of slowing the disease's progression."

Below is Jackson's full statement:

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.