Rev. Jesse Jackson announces Parkinson's disease diagnosis

On Friday, activist and reverend Jesse Jackson made a grave announcement on social media.

Jackson posted a statement to Twitter that he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, which his father also had.

"Recognition of the effects of this disease on me has been painful, and I have been slow to grasp the gravity of it," he said. "For me, a Parkinson's diagnosis is not a stop sign but rather a signal that I must make lifestyle changes and dedicate myself to physical therapy in hopes of slowing the disease's progression."

Below is Jackson's full statement:

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT to my friends and supporters on my health and the future. pic.twitter.com/JkuDNpxkix — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) November 17, 2017

