Bat exposes person to rabies near Converse College

Big brown bat (Source: Wikimedia) Big brown bat (Source: Wikimedia)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental control issued a notice regarding a confirmed rabies case in Spartanburg County.

DHEC said on Nov. 7, a bat was found between Converse Heights and Beaumont Village. The person that found the bat had bare hand contact with the animal, which later died.

It was submitted to DHEC for testing and on Nov. 9, they confirmed it had rabies virus.

It is the third animal diagnosed with rabies in Spartanburg County in 2017. Fifty-eight cases have been confirmed across the state this year.

"Rabies is transmitted when saliva or neural tissue of an infected animal is introduced into the body of a person or animal," said David Vaughan, Director, Division of Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement. "Transmission usually occurs through a bite; however, transmission can also occur when saliva or neural tissue contacts open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth."

