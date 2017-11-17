Upstate charity in urgent need of food donations for Thanksgiving meals

Thanksgiving is less than a week away and an Upstate nonprofit is worried they won't have enough meals to share with those in need.

The Potter's Storehouse in Jonesville said it is planning to distribute meals on Monday but has received extremely low donations this year. The charity has been holding the Thanksgiving meal donation drive annual for nine years, but said this is the first time they may not have enough.

The nonprofit said turkeys, hams, roasts, various dinner items and non-perishable foods are needed. Donations will be accepted until 1 p.m. on Monday, the same day they will start distributing meals.

Donations can be dropped off at 106 South Main Street in Jonesville during the following hours:

Friday, Nov. 17 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18 - 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 20 - 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

