Elementary school makes pies from largest sweet potato in SC history

Sweet potato pies served up at Carlisle-Foster's Grove Elementary on Friday were made with a special, record-setting ingredient.

Spartanburg District 2 Schools said students and staff set a new agricultural record for the state in October when they dug up a 12.45-pound potato out of the school garden.

But what do you do with the state's largest sweet potato? The school decided to celebrate Thanksgiving early with half a dozen sweet potato pies.

“We decided to involved the whole school by having each class estimate how many sweet potato pies we could actually make from this one potato and the winning class which was announced this morning was Ms Winburger fourth grade class," said school nurse Carolyn Hendrix, who dug up the potato.

