Rain late Saturday will usher in a cooler Sunday

Click to view a list of the latest closings and delays caused by inclement weather.

Click to view a list of the latest closings and delays caused by inclement weather.

Pleasant weather will stick around for Saturday, until the evening hours when a band of heavy showers moves in. That will help to usher in some colder air for Sunday.

Saturday will be mostly dry through the day with mild conditions dominating. Highs will reach 65 in the Upstate and 58 in the mountains. Clouds will increase late day, then showers push through Saturday evening and overnight.

Rain will move out by Sunday morning, leaving cooler and clearing conditions. Highs will only warm into the 45-55 range with gusty winds.

Next week is looking fairly calm for holiday travel! Expect mostly sunny skies for Monday through Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. Thanksgiving may be a bit cooler, and there is a small chance for some showers activity. We will continue to monitor forecast trends and keep you posted!

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.