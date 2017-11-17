Greenville PD: Two men arrested after series of armed robberies

Jacob Lewis (left) and Kaiser Moss (right). (Source: Greenville Co. Detention Center).

Police say two men were arrested in connection with a series of armed robberies in Greenville. Officers said Jacob Benjamin Lewis, 20, and Kaiser Devaughn Moss, 21, were arrested on multiple charges.

Lewis and Moss were charged with multiple counts of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and conspiracy, police said.

According to officers, the charges stemmed from armed robberies that occurred on Villa Rd., Century Dr. and the Bell Roper Mountain apartment complex on Roper Mountain Rd. Ext.

Police said Moss and Lewis robbed a victim at gunpoint on Villa Rd. Moss and Lewis stole $400 from the victim, officers stated.

During the incident on Century Dr., Lewis and Moss demanded belongings from the victim while brandishing a gun, police said.

According to police, Lewis and Moss stole money from a victim held at gunpoint at the Bell Roper Mountain apartment complex.

Both Lewis and Moss are currently being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.

