SCDJJ youth create urns for remains of unclaimed veterans - FOX Carolina 21

SCDJJ youth create urns for remains of unclaimed veterans

Posted: Updated:
Sgt. Gregory Politte was laid to rest on Friday. (Source: SCDJJ). Sgt. Gregory Politte was laid to rest on Friday. (Source: SCDJJ).
COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (SCDJJ) juveniles are creating urns for the remains of unclaimed veterans. The SCDJJ youth has created more than 75 urns. 

One of the urns was used for the service of U.S. Air Force veteran Sgt. Gregory Politte, who was laid to rest on Friday, the SCDJJ said. 

Military veterans visited with SCDJJ youth after the ceremony, the SCDJJ said. The veterans spoke to the SCDJJ youth about their time serving and the importance of honoring fallen veterans, the SCDJJ said. 

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.