SCDJJ youth create urns for remains of unclaimed veterans

The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (SCDJJ) juveniles are creating urns for the remains of unclaimed veterans. The SCDJJ youth has created more than 75 urns.

One of the urns was used for the service of U.S. Air Force veteran Sgt. Gregory Politte, who was laid to rest on Friday, the SCDJJ said.

Military veterans visited with SCDJJ youth after the ceremony, the SCDJJ said. The veterans spoke to the SCDJJ youth about their time serving and the importance of honoring fallen veterans, the SCDJJ said.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.