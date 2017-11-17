Christmas lights and displays in our area - FOX Carolina 21

Christmas lights and displays in our area

With Christmas around the corner, it's the perfect time for holiday lights! Here is a list of popular light displays in our area:

Drive-through or Drive-by

Hollywild Animal Lights Safari

  • Begins November 17

Roper Mountain Holiday Lights

  •  One last time – begins November 23

Upstate Holiday Light Show at Greenville-Pickens Speedway

  •  Begins November 23

Anderson Lights of Hope 

  • Corner of Martin Luther King Blvd and Woodcrest Drive near the Anderson Civic Center
  • Begins November 23

Greenville Griswold

  • New location for 2017: The Edge Community Church, 506 Edwards Road, Greenville
  • Begins November 24

Walk-through

2017 Festival of Trees

  • Greenville - Hyatt Regency Downtown, Courtyard Marriott Downtown and Hampton Inn & Suites Riverplace
  • Begins December 1

Christmas at Biltmore

  • Asheville
  • Began November 3

Winter Lights at The North Carolina Arboretum

  • 100 Frederick Law Olmsted Way, Asheville
  • Begins November 17

Drive or walk

The Christmas Park

  • Mineral Spring Park - Center Street, Williamston
  • Month of December
  • Free admission

