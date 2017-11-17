Does the South Carolina Legislature have a sexual harassment policy?

Accusations of sexual harassment have been trickling down from Capitol Hill, to Hollywood, and to the South Carolina State House.

"We are normally treated with the utmost respect by our male colleagues," Rep. Anne Thayer said.

She represents Anderson District 9 and she and Pamela Christopher, President of the Anderson Chamber of Commerce, have different roles as leaders.

"We have people who are really pulling together to focus on the things that are right four our community," Christopher said.

Thayer says when she first got to Columbia seven years ago, a fellow lawmaker touched her inappropriately.

"I pretty much told him to keep his hands to himself or he'd lose an arm," Thayer said. "He certainly isn't representative of the other men that I serve with by any stretch of the imagination."

Christopher has had a different experience.

"With our Anderson County delegation and our Anderson community, I haven't experienced that here," she said.

FOX Carolina wanted to know if the South Carolina legislature has a sexual harassment policy. An excerpt of the House policy is listed below:

"The South Carolina Representatives (House) does not tolerate the harassment of members, applicants, employees, or visitors..."

"We did however have paper that we had to read and sign about sexual harassment, Thayer said. "We're supposed to go to the speaker."

However, the South Carolina Senate does not have a policy.

"The state Senate needs a written policy and procedure," South Carolina Lt. Governor Kevin Bryant said.

Bryant is also President of the Senate.

"I can suspend a member if there's an indictment, but the body can actually choose to not sit a member," Bryant said.

He says the Lt. Governor's Office policy encourages employees to report inappropriate conduct and states there will be an investigation.

"My office policy has been very, very protective of the employees in my Senate office, as well as the Lt. Governor's office," Bryant said."Hopefully, this will lead society whether it be government, Hollywood, whatever industry to really get our act together and treat people with respect in the workplace.'

