District shares statement on Boiling Springs HS student who died days after Spartanburg Co. crash

Troopers said an Upstate teen has died from injuries sustained in a crash this month.

The incident happened just before 4:15 p.m. on November 12.

Troopers said a driver in a 1996 Toyota was traveling west on SC 56 before veering off the right side of the road, overcorrecting and again veering off the right side of the road, into a tree.

The driver, who troopers said was a 17-year-old from Boiling Springs, died from injuries at 2:13 p.m. Friday at the hospital. The coroner later identified the teen as Zackary John Moore of Boiling Springs.

Moore was an 11th grade student at Boiling Springs High School. BSHS Principal Chuck Gordon released the following statement in Moore's passing:

The Boiling Springs High School students, faculty and staff are deeply saddened by the passing of Zachary Moore. He was a student who had an uncompromised love for his family members and enjoyed school activities at Boiling Springs High School. He was loved and respected by our school family and had positive determinations for his future! We could always count on Zachary to give to the less fortunate, in times of need. Our wholehearted prayers go out to his family during this very difficult time.

