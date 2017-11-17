Coroner identifies teen who died days after Spartanburg Co. cras - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner identifies teen who died days after Spartanburg Co. crash

Posted: Updated:
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers said an Upstate teen has died from injuries sustained in a crash this month.

The incident happened just before 4:15 p.m. on November 12. 

Troopers said a driver in a 1996 Toyota was traveling west on SC 56 before veering off the right side of the road, overcorrecting and again veering off the right side of the road, into a tree.

The driver, who troopers said was a 17-year-old from Boiling Springs, died from injuries at 2:13 p.m. Friday at the hospital. The coroner later identified the teen as Zackary John Moore of Boiling Springs.

