Blake Shelton reads mean tweets about himself: #DonthatemebecauseImbeautiful

Blake Shelton, singer, poses in the press room with the award for top country artist at the Billboard Music Awards, graphic element on gray. (Source: AP)

This week People magazine named Blake Shelton its Sexiest Man Alive for 2017.

The internet had mixed feelings about that, however.

People names Blake Shelton Sexiest Man Alive 2017

On Friday, Shelton took to Twitter and posted a video of himself reading some rather unsavory reactions to his title win.

Despite some rude commentary from Twitter users, Shelton kept it lighthearted, smiling as he read. Thanks to him, we can all get a few laughs.

