The Potter's Storehouse in need of Thanksgiving foods to give out

Hundreds of families around Union County depend on food from The Potter’s Storehouse in downtown Union every month. That burden is even greater during the holiday season according to its director, Della Hill.

The food pantry has just one freezer with about 2 dozen turkeys. They typically hand out hundreds of them.

It's a new problem for Hill and the volunteers at The Potter’s Storehouse. After months of donating food and money to hurricane affected areas, Hill says there are no leftovers for the food pantry.

Hill says a lot of their usual partners during this season are not able to donate. They're short on just about everything as they get ready to feed an estimated 700 to 800 families.

"We want to make sure families that are in need have a nice Thanksgiving holiday,” said Hill. “We're in need of turkeys, hams, cans of yams, chicken."

Volunteers like Beth Fortenberry say they have plenty of hands to give out food, but she admits they need a Thanksgiving Day miracle to fill the empty freezers.

"Because God gave us the commandment to feed his children,” said Fortenberry. “We need the help to do so."

"Thanksgiving is about not being selfish but about helping those who are less fortunate than we are,” added Hill.

Volunteers will be collecting donations Saturday at the storehouse from 10:30 until 2:00 PM. Then again on Monday from 9:00 AM until 1 PM which is their last distribution day before Thanksgiving.

The food pantry is located at 106 S. Main Street in Jonesville.

