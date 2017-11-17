AMBER Alert issued for NC toddler CANCELLED

An AMBER Alert issued for a North Carolina toddler has been cancelled.

According to a news release from NC AMBER Alert, 21-month old Colvin W. Zavier was last seen at Westgate Terrace Apartment 19E in Red Springs, NC with Sabrina Danielle Locklear, who is accused of abducting him.

Their direction of travel and destination is unknown, however the vehicle they may be traveling in has been described as a black four-door sedan.

Colvin is a black male, approximately 2 feet tall, weighing 30 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes, and it is unknown what the child was last seen wearing.

Sabrina Locklear is described as a 20-year-old Native American woman, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, black or brown knee-high boots and a black or brown jacket.

Anyone with information regarding the abduction is asked to call Red Springs Police Department at (910) 843-3453 or 911.

