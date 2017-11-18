Asheville Police investigating single vehicle fatal collision; victim identified

Asheville Police responded to a single vehicle fatal collision on Hendersonvillee Road early Saturday morning.

Per police, the collision occurred at approximately 5:52 a.m. on the 1600 block of Hendersonvill Road.

They said an SUV operated by Jeffrey Gene Adams, 49 of Asheville, was traveling in the northbound lane when he crossed into the southbound lane and came to rest on the left side of the roadway. Adams succumbed to his injuries on scene.

No further details were released.

An investigation is ongoing. Police encourage anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Asheville Police Department with additional information at 828-252-1110.

