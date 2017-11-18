Greenville Co. dispatch: Suspect on the loose after flees scene of break-in

Greenville County dispatch says the search for a suspect that fled the scene after a residential break-in has been called off.

According to dispatch, the incident occurred on Old Grove Road Saturday afternoon.

Dispatch said deputies were involved in a chase with the suspect. The suspect then fled on foot into the woods, they said.

The search for the suspect was suspended around 2:20 p.m. Dispatchers say, deputies were not able to locate the suspect.

