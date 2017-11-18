Dispatch: Deputies respond to scene of shooting in Greenville Co - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Deputies respond to scene of shooting in Greenville Co.

Lindley Rd. (Source: FOX Carolina). Lindley Rd. (Source: FOX Carolina).
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville County deputies are responding to the scene of a shooting on Lindley Road Saturday afternoon, per dispatch.

Dispatchers say the call came in at 2:16 p.m.

At this time, details are limited.

FOX Carolina has a crew headed to the scene, working to learn more.

