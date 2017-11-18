Spartanburg mayor says home phone number being impersonated

Telephone scams are a common way the elderly are targeted (FOX Carolina)

The mayor of Spartanburg said his home telephone is under something known as a "spoof attack".

Per Mayor Junie White's Facebook, anyone who has received multiple, odd phone calls from a number appearing to be from the Whites' residence, should know neither Mayor White nor his wife placed those calls.

The post says a malicious party has assessed the landline network and is impersonating the Whites' phone number to make calls.

Here is the full message:

Dear Facebook community,

The mayor's home telephone is under something known as a "spoof attack", which is when a malicious party accesses a landline network in order to impersonate a phone number to other caller ID's. If you have received multiple odd phone calls that appear to be coming from the White's residence, be aware that this is not the mayor or his wife Irene. We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and the authorities are involved. Thank you for your understanding and support.

