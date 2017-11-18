Much cooler Sunday ahead with quiet Thanksgiving week weather

Early Sunday morning will contain a few snow showers along the TN/NC mainly in elevations above 3500 feet.

Highs on Sunday will only reach the middle to upper 40s in the mountains and middle 50s in the Upstate with gusty northwest winds. These could occasionally top 40 mph in the mountains where a wind advisory in effect until noon Sunday.

Lows Sunday night will the coldest in a while with middle 20s in the mountains and lower 30s in the Upstate.

Next week is looking fairly calm for holiday travel! Expect mostly sunny skies for Monday through Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. Thanksgiving may be a bit cooler, and there is a small chance for some showers activity, but more-so along the coast. We will continue to monitor forecast trends and keep you posted!

