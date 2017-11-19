Spartanburg volunteers deliver Thanksgiving meals to hospice patients, one man shares gratefulness

Saturday, Spartanburg volunteers spread a little joy for some home hospice patients and their families. They were given a full Thanksgiving meal, delivered right to their door.

The love the Crockers share was clear the second volunteers walked through the door, the two silently hold hands.

"She’s one of the finest things that ever walked into my life," said Floyd Crocker.

He was brought to tears, looking at his beloved wife Linda. He said the two have been through this before - both lost their first spouses. He said he's heartbroken, knowing he's putting Linda through it again.

"I tell her every night I love her, how I appreciate her and how I'm sorry that things have turned out like this,” Crocker said. “We knew when we got married that one of us was electing to do that again possibly. One of us was taking a chance, and she got it."

The couple said a blessing walked through their door, as volunteers carried a box filled with food - a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

"In the box they have the Wade's rolls, corn, gravy, pecan pie, dressing and turkey,” said a volunteer. “Oh, and green beans.”

Crocker said his mouth is watering already, he said he can't pick just one favorite.

"All of it, I'm an eater,” he said. “I told her before we got married there's nothing I won't eat."

The couple said this meal couldn't come at a better time, Linda said it's been tough and emotional taking care of the house and her husband.

"There's been a good bit to do and I am tired,” Linda said. “I'm not a young girl, myself."

The two said the meal will be shared with Crocker’s family - all of the siblings are coming over, and Crocker said it will be a holiday to remember.

"Since I got sick, I haven't had a lot of visitors,” Crocker said. “But that's alright, I enjoy myself in there in front of that TV."

The volunteers said that's why they do this. The Plexico family has been delivering Thanksgiving meals together to in-home hospice patients for seven years now.

"It's the biggest pay job I've ever had and it pays nothing,” said Keith Plexico. “I mean it's just great, it gives you a great feeling. When you get through you feel like your Thanksgiving is over."

For the recipients and their families, it's more than just food, it's their chance to make some final memories together.

"When it comes to family, I can cry,” Crocker said. “It makes me grateful that I can share with them."

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.