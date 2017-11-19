Coroner identifies man who drowned in Lake Hartwell; says alcohol, water temperature contributing factors

A male victim drowned while trying to secure a boat at a dock on Lake Hartwell early Sunday morning, per the Department of Natural Resources.

An official with the DNR said a man and his wife were on the boat when it started storming and the couple attempted to dock it around midnight. As the man worked to secure the boat, the wind picked it up and the boat started to drift away from the dock. The DNR official said the man then jumped into the water to recover the boat and he did not resurface. He was later found in about 10 feet of water, the DNR said.

The man's wife also fell into the water, but she was able to resurface.

Per the coroner, the couple had just returned from Party Island and were attempting to dock the boat when the husband told his wife to head on home and he would secure the boat and head up to the house.

People in the area eventually noticed a boat on the water with its lights still on but no occupants. They then contacted the Anderson County Technical Rescue team who found the man's cellphone in the boat and were able to track down his wife who was at home.

The coroner said the technical rescue team found the man's body near the dock at about 2:30 a.m. He was identified as 45-year-old Allen Lee Garber.

Per the coroner, alcohol and environmental temperatures were factors in his death. The coroner said water temperatures were about 50 degrees that night.

