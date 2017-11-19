Upstate woman warns neighbors after spotting 5 black bears on front porch

A resident in a neighborhood in Boiling Springs looked out onto her front porch to find not one, not two, but five black bears just hanging out.

Debra Patrick said she snapped a few photos of the bears while standing in the comfort of her home. She said she wanted to warn other residents in Farm Lake to keep their animals inside as well.

Patrick said she contacted the Department of Natural Resources about the sighting, but they advised her to just let the bears be.

This sighting was definitely not the first black bear sighting in the Upstate, but to see five all in one place was definitely something to post about.

