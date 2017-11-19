Wofford selected as No. 7 seed for FCS playoffs; receives first round bye

The Wofford Selection Show took place on Sunday ahead of the NCAA FCS Playoffs.

During the selection show, the Terriers were given a first round bye. The team was selected as the No. 7 seed overall.

They will not play until December 2 when they face off against the winner of the Elon vs. Furman game. The game will take place at 2 p.m. at Gibbs Stadium.

#Furman gets in the FCS Playoffs, if they can knock off Elon, they’ll face #Wofford who gets a bye. Obviously there’d be a lot of local interest in that one. @foxcarolinanews — Aaron Cheslock (@AaronCheslock) November 19, 2017

Wofford was one of eight teams to receive a national seed. The team finished the season with a 9-2 overall record.

“We are excited about having that open date,” said head coach Mike Ayers. “We have an opportunity to get a lot of guys back up to full speed who have been nursing some injuries. We are going to get a chance to do some teaching and get sharper at what we are doing. We are glad to be where we are with the bye and into the second round. Whether it is Furman or Elon, we know it is going to be a challenge.”

For the full FCS bracket, click here.

