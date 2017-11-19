Deputies: Person of interest arrested after assault sends female - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Person of interest arrested after assault sends female to hospital with cut to throat

Posted: Updated:
Previous mugshot for Diviero Delaney Manley. (Source: OCDC) Previous mugshot for Diviero Delaney Manley. (Source: OCDC)
Scene on Padgett Street in Seneca. (11/19/17 FOX Carolina) Scene on Padgett Street in Seneca. (11/19/17 FOX Carolina)
SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Oconee County Deputies say a person of interest has been arrested after an assault that sent a female victim to the hospital with a cut to her throat on Sunday.

Deputies say they responded to the assault on Padgett Street on the Utica Mill Hill near Seneca. They said a female suffered a reported cut to the throat and was airlifted to the hospital. No word on her condition at this time.

Our FOX Carolina crew on scene saw a home on Padgett Street and Jamerson marked off with crime scene tape as well as Crime Scene Investigators on scene.

A person of interest was arrested on a temporary custody order in regards to the investigation and transported to the Oconee County Detention Center around 11:36 a.m. Deputies identified him as 27-year-old Diviero Delaney Manley of Seneca. Deputies say Manley was located walking along Goddard Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing and the Sheriff's Office will release more details when they become available. Formal charges are pending.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.