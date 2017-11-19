Deputies: Person of interest arrested after assault sends female to hospital with cut to throat

Oconee County Deputies say a person of interest has been arrested after an assault that sent a female victim to the hospital with a cut to her throat on Sunday.

Deputies say they responded to the assault on Padgett Street on the Utica Mill Hill near Seneca. They said a female suffered a reported cut to the throat and was airlifted to the hospital. No word on her condition at this time.

Our FOX Carolina crew on scene saw a home on Padgett Street and Jamerson marked off with crime scene tape as well as Crime Scene Investigators on scene.

A person of interest was arrested on a temporary custody order in regards to the investigation and transported to the Oconee County Detention Center around 11:36 a.m. Deputies identified him as 27-year-old Diviero Delaney Manley of Seneca. Deputies say Manley was located walking along Goddard Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing and the Sheriff's Office will release more details when they become available. Formal charges are pending.

