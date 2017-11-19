Mimi Cecil, prominent community leader and co-owner of the Biltmore Company, dies at 85

Mimi Cecil, a prominent community leader in Asheville and co-owner of The Biltmore Company, died on Friday at her home. She was 85.

Her funeral will be held on Monday, Nov. 27 at 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral for All Souls in Biltmore Village. A reception will be held at Lioncrest on Biltmore Estate from 1 to 4 p.m. after a private family burial.

Cecil was active in her community and served as a board member for many nonprofit organizations including the Nature Conservancy in North Carolina and Friends of the Smokies and the North Carolina Zoological Society. She was also a volunteer with the Mission Health System for 20 years.

In a press release, her son Bill Cecil Jr. said:

"My mother had a significant influence on every member of our family and on many local, regional and national organizations. She spent much of her life working to make a difference in the areas of education, social inequities, the environment and the arts. Her leadership and determination to initiate change through hard work set the example for all of us. She will be deeply missed."

Cecil's husband, William Amherst Vanderbilt Cecil, passed away three weeks ago. They were married for 60 years.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.