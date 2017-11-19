Upstate man wanted for stabbing, attempted murder arrested at mother's house in Inman

Deputies were searching for an Upstate man in connection with a stabbing on Sunday.

According to Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 900 block of Clark Road in Inman around 10:25 a.m. for a stabbing.

Upon arrival, deputies said they located a victim on the ground, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Deputies said both the victim and a witness were able to identify the suspect as 32-year-old Howard Raymond Phillips of Inman.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is currently listed as in critical but stable condition.

Warrants for Phillips have been signed, charging him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Around 6:45 p.m., deputies said Phillips was arrested at his mother's home in Inman.

