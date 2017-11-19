Sheriff: Suspected DUI driver dead after chase, officer-involved shooting in Greenville Co.

Officials with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said at least one deputy was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Greenville Co. Sunday night.

According to deputies, the incident happened near Cedar Lane Road and Hellams Street.

Law enforcement is staged at Mount Calvary Baptist Church at Cedar Lane and Old Bleachery Road in Greenville, to investigate.

Witnesses said traffic was being detoured away from the area. Several law enforcement vehicles, and at least one fire truck and ambulance were also at the scene, per witnesses.

Sheriff Will Lewis said later in a press conference at the scene that a suspect had died from injuries following the incident.

According to Lewis, a police pursuit began around 7 p.m. in Travelers Rest after officials suspected a driver of DUI. Lewis said police chased the driver out further north out into Greenville County, before the driver ended up somewhere around Hwy 414 and Bates Road where police lost track of him and called in for backup.

Deputies were then able to locate the driver and began pursuing him, beginning at speeds between 35 and 40 mph. Lewis said deputies pursued the suspect for a while, coming back towards the city of Greenville, when the suspect driver intentionally struck a deputy's vehicle at Forest Bridge and Ridge Road, disabling the deputy's vehicle.

The pursuit continued, said Lewis, coming down Cedar Lane Road and heading back towards downtown Greenville when SC Highway Patrol troopers stepped in to assist. Deputies then performed a pit maneuver to stop the suspect vehicle near Blue Ridge Drive and Cedar Lane Road.

The suspect's vehicle then spun out, with the back of it crashing backwards into the side of The Olde Homestead store at 408 Cedar Lane Road.

Lewis said as the vehicle stopped, the suspect presented a firearm, and though law enforcement attempted to negotiate with him to put his pistol down, Lewis said gunfire was exchanged.

Lewis said law enforcement struck the suspect with gunfire at least once, and he was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect's identity has not yet been released. All law enforcement officials involved in the incident are okay, said Lewis.

"We made every effort to negotiate this into a peaceful resolution, and it just didn't work out," said Sheriff Lewis.

SLED is currently leading the investigation into the shooting.

