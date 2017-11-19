Quiet Thanksgiving week ahead weather-wise

Thanksgiving week is looking quiet and favorable for travel and plans for the holiday!

This morning will be cold, especially in the mountains, where lows will be in the upper 20s. Upstate towns sit in the lower 30s.

Highs this afternoon reach the middle 50s to upper 50s.

Tomorrow. partly to mostly cloudy, staying in the 50s, and reaching back into the low 60s by Wednesday with a few passing clouds.

Thanksgiving onward will be cooler, but dry with highs in the 50s area-wide through the rest of the weekend with no foreseeable major rain or snow chances,

