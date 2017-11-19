Sheriff: Homeowner accidentally shoots brother after mistaking him for burglar

"Just a case of mistaken identity," is what the sheriff called a shooting in Cherokee County Sunday night.

Deputies said a homeowner on Dickson Road in Blacksburg fired at least one shot through the door of his home this evening. They said he believed someone was breaking into his house.

According to Sheriff Steven Mueller, the homeowner had mistakenly shot his brother through that door.

The homeowner's brother was sent to the hospital, but deputies say his injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

The incident remains under investigation until officials are able to speak with the victim.

Deputies maintain that there is no danger or threat to the community at this time.

