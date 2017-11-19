Family members plead for answers in 14-year double homicide cold case

On Sunday, family members and friends gathered for what they called another rough year.

"It's just really heartbreaking - especially not knowing," Candace Brewer, Andra Rosemond's sister said.

As Brewer set up pictures of her brother on a table at the scene of the crime, she took out a box of candles for a candlelight vigil in honor of Rosemond and his friend, Rahja Louris.

Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office say 14 years ago on Nov. 19, 2003, someone shot and killed Rahja Louris and Rosemond at a home on Club Road.

“It's not over, we're going to continue to seek justice and we are going to continue to fight,” said Brewer. “I'm going to continue to do my own investigation, the investigators have not closed the file, they are still working on it and we are going to continue to fight for Andre and Rahja."

And through prayer, Rosemond's mother said she relies on her faith.

"I miss my brother so much,” Brewer said. “He was a part of our everyday lives and we miss him dearly. I won’t stop until an arrest is made.”

Family members say they hope there's an arrest in the case soon. Those with information can call Greenville Crimestoppers at 23-CRIME.

