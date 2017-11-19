Officials: Driver with meth leads deputy on chase before flipping car multiple times

Troopers said a crash occurred following a chase in Anderson County Sunday night.

The incident was reported at 11:07 p.m. along Osteen Hill Road at Mustang Drive in Pelzer

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a deputy spotted a vehicle failing to stay in its lane and weaving. When the deputy activated lights and sirens in an attempt to pull the driver over, he said the driver fled at a high rate of speed.

The pursuit continued onto Osteen Hill Road where the driver lost control and flipped the vehicle multiple times before it landed on its roof.

According to the incident report, the deputy held the driver and a passenger at gunpoint until backup arrived on scene. Deputies identified the driver as 37-year-old Anthony Brian Cowart of Fountain Inn.

Cowart was transported to the hospital after complaining of severe lower back pain and later released. He was transported to the Anderson County Detention Center.

Investigators said a small bag was found in the coin pocket of Cowart's pants which field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

Cowart is charged with driving under suspension, second offense, failure to stop for blue lights and siren, and possession of methamphetamine.

