Troopers report crash in Anderson Co.

Scene of Anderson Co. crash (FOX Carolina/11/20/17)

Scene of Anderson Co. crash (FOX Carolina/11/20/17)

Scene of Anderson Co. crash (FOX Carolina/11/20/17)

Troopers said a crash occurred in Anderson County Sunday night.

The call came in at 11:07 p.m.

According to SC Highway Patrol, the incident happened along Osteen Hill Road at Mustang Drive in Pelzer

No injuries have been reported at this time.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Sheriff: Suspected DUI driver dead after chase, officer-involved shooting in Greenville Co.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.