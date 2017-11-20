3-day lane closure begins Monday along Greenville's South Main Street

The city of Greenville said the southbound lane of South Main Street between Markley Street and Perry Avenue will close Monday and remain closed through Wednesday.

During the closure, officials said Yeargin Potter Smith Construction will be installing sanitary sewer lines for the West End Apartments.

The northbound lane of South Main Street will remain open.

