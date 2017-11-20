Apartment complex in Greenwood demolished to make way for Habitat homes

An Anderson County firefighter was badly hurt in a car accident Monday morning.More >
An Anderson County firefighter was badly hurt in a car accident Monday morning.More >
A large fire damaged an Anderson County restaurant early Tuesday morning.More >
A large fire damaged an Anderson County restaurant early Tuesday morning.More >
Officials with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said at least one deputy was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Greenville Co. Sunday night.More >
Officials with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said at least one deputy was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Greenville Co. Sunday night.More >
Canadian woman was sentenced to three years in prison after her 7-year-old son died from a treatable throat infection.More >
Canadian woman was sentenced to three years in prison after her 7-year-old son died from a treatable throat infection.More >
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating wounds suffered by a man who was located at a fast food restaurant Monday.More >
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating wounds suffered by a man who was located at a fast food restaurant Monday.More >
President Donald Trump on Monday promised a tax overhaul by Christmas, even as a nonpartisan tax analysis group said the Senate package would leave half of taxpayers facing higher levies by 2027.More >
President Donald Trump on Monday promised a tax overhaul by Christmas, even as a nonpartisan tax analysis group said the Senate package would leave half of taxpayers facing higher levies by 2027.More >
A man was arrested after investigators learned he placed handcuffs on a child’s genitals, according to an arrest warrant.More >
A man was arrested after investigators learned he placed handcuffs on a child’s genitals, according to an arrest warrant.More >
Well, this is an interesting site for a Monday morning commute - three African elephants on the side of the road.More >
Well, this is an interesting site for a Monday morning commute - three African elephants on the side of the road.More >
The principal of Boiling Springs Middle School said students will see a larger than usual law enforcement presence on Monday after two students were overheard making threats.More >
The principal of Boiling Springs Middle School said students will see a larger than usual law enforcement presence on Monday after two students were overheard making threats.More >
The South Carolina Highway Patrol will be conducting special texting and driving enforcement during Thanksgiving travel this week.More >
The South Carolina Highway Patrol will be conducting special texting and driving enforcement during Thanksgiving travel this week.More >
SLED Forensic Art Unit released renderings from cases which which they assisted in hopes of identifying remains who have not been identified.More >
SLED Forensic Art Unit released renderings from cases which which they assisted in hopes of identifying remains who have not been identified.More >
Miracle Hill and WSSL-FM are teaming up to feed the homeless and less fortunate in the Upstate a fried turkey meal on Thanksgiving.More >
Miracle Hill and WSSL-FM are teaming up to feed the homeless and less fortunate in the Upstate a fried turkey meal on Thanksgiving.More >
Firefighters battled flames shooting from the roof of the Sake Zen Sushi and Grill on Clemson Boulevard in Anderson early Tuesday morning.More >
Firefighters battled flames shooting from the roof of the Sake Zen Sushi and Grill on Clemson Boulevard in Anderson early Tuesday morning.More >
Fans of both Clemson and South Carolina held rallies Monday evening to gear up for the rival game on Saturday.More >
Fans of both Clemson and South Carolina held rallies Monday evening to gear up for the rival game on Saturday.More >
Some of our favorite moments featuring Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney in honor of his birthday.More >
Some of our favorite moments featuring Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney in honor of his birthday.More >
Don't let a grinch steal your Christmas!More >
Don't let a grinch steal your Christmas!More >
The Organic Cat Cafe opens Monday, Nov. 20 at 123 College Street in Greenville.More >
The Organic Cat Cafe opens Monday, Nov. 20 at 123 College Street in Greenville.More >
Trans Day of Remembrance. (11/19/17)More >
Trans Day of Remembrance. (11/19/17)More >
Magnolia Park kicked off the holiday season with a visit from Santa.More >
Magnolia Park kicked off the holiday season with a visit from Santa.More >
Finals for the Best Singer in the State competition were held at Mauldin High on Sunday night.More >
Finals for the Best Singer in the State competition were held at Mauldin High on Sunday night.More >