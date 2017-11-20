Apartment complex in Greenwood demolished to make way for Habitat homes

An abandoned apartment complex in Greenwood's west side will be demolished starting Monday as Habitat for Humanity prepares to build the first new residential development in the area in nearly 20 years.

The site of the demolished apartment complex in the North Edgefield neighborhood will become the site of 15 new single-family homes that will be built starting in 2018.

Greenwood Habitat for Humanity said the neighborhood revitalization project also includes the demolition and greening of 30 additional abandoned and unmaintained properties, which will be developed later.

"At Habitat Greenwood, we want to change individual lives, but we are also invested in the life of the community," said Chad Charles, Executive Director of Habitat Greenwood, in a news release. "This project allows us to take a holistic approach to community development. This benefits families by creating a safe environment for them to thrive in, while also connecting them to the heart of the city."

Officials with the city of Greenwood said the new-build community near downtown is also an opportunity to jumpstart residential growth as a whole.

"Very little has changed in terms of downtown residential development in the past few decades," said Charlie Barrineau, City of Greenwood Manager, in a news release. "If we can bring safe housing that is walkable to our growing downtown district, that will be a vision realized and will pave the way for future development."

The revitalization is the result of a partnership between Habitat Greenwood, the city of Greenwood, multiple, and is made possible by $825,000 in funding from the South Carolina State Housing Authority, according to a news release.

