Upstate middle school student charged after making statements about getting guns, shooting up school

Spartanburg County deputies said a middle school student was charged after making threats to "shoot up" the school.

According to incident reports, the threat was made at of Boiling Springs Middle School on November 17.

The school notified deputies after a student used an online tip app on the school's website to report the threat.

Deputies met with the tipster on Sunday who advised that he'd heard another student say ""he was going to go to

Kentucky and pick up some guns from his family there and shoot up the school," per incident reports.

Deputies and K-9s also searched the school on Sunday but did not locate any suspicious items.

Deputies said they met with the suspect and his parents. Initially, deputies said the suspect was apprehensive and gave them several varying stories. Eventually, after the child's parents told him how serious the situation was, the child admitted to making the statement. He told deputies some other kids were picking on him and he made the statement out of anger or frustration.

On Monday, deputies charged the child with disturbing school and released him in his parents' custody.

The school advised parents that students would see a larger than usual law enforcement presence on Monday as a precaution.

Principal Penny Atkinson said she notified parents of the increased security Sunday via a phone call.

Below is the verbatim of that phone call:

Good afternoon Boiling Springs Middle School Families...this is Penny Atkinson.



Tomorrow, you may notice an extra deputy or two on our campus and we wanted to let you know why.



We received a tip that 2 of our students were overheard making some threats. We know the students names and are working with law enforcement to investigate the matter.



While we have no reason to believe these threats are credible, out of an abundance of caution we will have extra deputies at school Monday.



We are thankful for the student that came forward with what was heard and encourage all of our students to do the same if they hear or see anything that they think could be a threat. We are a family here at Boiling Springs Middle and families look out for each other. Information can be sent to us via our school app or the SOS feature on any of the District’s websites.



Just as a reminder, anyone who makes threats towards our students, staff or campus will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law and will no longer be a student here.



Thank you, and, as always, feel free to contact me if you have any questions or concerns.

MORE NEWS: 3- 2-1, BAM! Georgia Dome imploded in downtown Atlanta

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.