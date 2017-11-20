3 people possibly sickened by mold cleanup at Spartanburg Co. Courthouse

Spartanburg County’s Clerk of Court said three people received medical treatment after possibly being sickened by the mold remediation underway at the county courthouse.

Mold was first discovered in the courthouse in August 2016. Mold was also found in two other county-owned buildings in 2017.

Clerk of Court Hope Blackley said three people complained of nose bleeds, headaches, dizziness, and one complained of difficulty breathing after being in two family courtrooms where mold removal had been underway.

Blackley said she did not know what diagnoses the doctors determined.

Earlier in November, Spartanburg County voters approved a penny sales tax hike to fund the construction of a new, multi-million-dollar courthouse and government center. Officials said it will be years before the new courthouse is built and ready to use.

