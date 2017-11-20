US 76 in Pendleton reopens after crash

US 76 at Queen Street (FOX Carolina)

Lanes were blocked on US 76 near Tri-County Tech in the Pendleton after a crash Monday morning.

Both sides of the highway were shut down near Queen Street after the crash, per the SCHP website.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m.

The coroner’s office confirmed that a medical helicopter was requested at the scene but no fatalities were reported.

By 11:30 a.m. the road had reopened.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

