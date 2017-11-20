US 76 in Pendleton reopens after crash - FOX Carolina 21

US 76 in Pendleton reopens after crash

Posted: Updated:
US 76 at Queen Street (FOX Carolina) US 76 at Queen Street (FOX Carolina)
PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Lanes were blocked on US 76 near Tri-County Tech in the Pendleton after a crash Monday morning.

Both sides of the highway were shut down near Queen Street after the crash, per the SCHP website.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m.

The coroner’s office confirmed that a medical helicopter was requested at the scene but no fatalities were reported.

By 11:30 a.m. the road had reopened.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

MORE NEWS: 3- 2-1, BAM! Georgia Dome imploded in downtown Atlanta

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.