Navy sailor surprises family at Clemson football game

A Navy sailor from the Upstate surprised his family during Military Appreciation Day at the Clemson Football Game on Saturday by coming home early.

Marci Scruggs said her son, Austyn, was not expected to be home until late December, but he was able to arrange to big surprise.

“This was such a huge surprise and blessing,” Scruggs said.

Austyn Scruggs has been serving as an Electronics Technician at a Naval School in the Great Lakes region and is now home as a reservist, his mother said.

Austyn is the third oldest of Marci and William Scruggs’ nine children.

Clemson University posted a video of Austyn’s surprise on their Facebook page.

MORE NEWS: Greenville's first cat café is now open

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.