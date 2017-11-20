Navy sailor surprises family at Clemson football game - FOX Carolina 21

Navy sailor surprises family at Clemson football game

Posted: Updated:
The Scruggs family at Clemson University (Source: Marci Scruggs) The Scruggs family at Clemson University (Source: Marci Scruggs)
CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A Navy sailor from the Upstate surprised his family during Military Appreciation Day at the Clemson Football Game on Saturday by coming home early.

Marci Scruggs said her son, Austyn, was not expected to be home until late December, but he was able to arrange to big surprise.

“This was such a huge surprise and blessing,” Scruggs said.

Austyn Scruggs has been serving as an Electronics Technician at a Naval School in the Great Lakes region and is now home as a reservist, his mother said.

Austyn is the third oldest of Marci and William Scruggs’ nine children.

Clemson University posted a video of Austyn’s surprise on their Facebook page.

MORE NEWS: Greenville's first cat café is now open

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.