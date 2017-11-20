Police arrest suspect after long gun used to rob Greenwood bank

Police on the scene of the robbery (FOX Carolina/ Nov. 20, 2017)

Greenwood police are investigating after they said a man armed with a long gun robbed a bank Monday morning.

The robbery happened at the Lakelands Federal Credit Union on Edgefield Street just after 10 a.m. Police said the suspect entered the bank, pointed a long gun at the teller and demanded money.

No shots were fired and no one was hurt in the robbery. The suspect fled the scene.

Around 2:30 p.m., detectives said they arrested 35-year-old Adam Teon Settles in connection with the case after his vehicle was located in McCormick. He was arrested and charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

