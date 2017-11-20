Police: Suspect leads officer on foot chase after ripping out pregnant woman's hair

The Union Police Department said a man is facing charges after a domestic violence incident involving a pregnant victim.

On Oct. 23, police said 28-year-old Joshua Jabott Jeter grabbed a pregnant woman by the head and pulled her hair out at a location on Mills Lane. Officers said Jeter was aware the woman was pregnant with his child.

Police said an active warrant for second-degree domestic violence was signed against Jeter and they tried to apprehend him on Nov. 15.

According to the incident report, when officers approached Jeter he began running behind an apartment complex on Columbus Street. The officer yelled to the suspect that he was under arrest and he continued to run, according to the report.

The officer said he chased Jeter from Columbus Street to Chambers Avenue before losing sight of him. An additional warrant was signed for resisting arrest.

According to online jail records, Jeter was arrested for the outstanding charges on Nov. 19. He is currently behind held at the Union County Detention Center.

